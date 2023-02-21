Watch CBS News
Local News

Celebrating Paczki Day at Roeser's Bakery

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Celebrating Paczki Day at Roeser's Bakery
Celebrating Paczki Day at Roeser's Bakery 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We are celebrating Paczki Day at Roeser's Bakery.

Long lines are expected at Roeser's Bakery, located at 3216 W. North Ave., where CBS 2's Asal Rezaei is reporting live. 

This family-owned business has been serving the community in the same location for over 100 years. They have been "baking memories" since 1911. 

snapshot-77.jpg

Paczki Day is a Polish tradition on Fat Tuesday, that features the indulgent baked goods for the day before Lent, when many indulgencies are restricted for 40 days.

Paczkis are deep fried pastries filled with fruit or cream and covered in powdered sugar.

Roeser's Bakery has made over 7,000 paczkis to prepare for the crowds. 

"We like to make people happy," Owner John Roeser said. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 6:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.