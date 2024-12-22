Experts warn of package delay scams sent by text message

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A CBS News Chicago producer got an odd text recently, and wanted to share it to prevent others from becoming scam victims.

A message came to producer's phone reading: "U.S. Post: You have a USPS parcel being cleared, due to the detection of an invalid zip code address, the parcel cannot be cleared, the parcel is temporarily detained, please confirm the zip code address information in the link within 24 hours."

The message included a shortened URL, and advised the recipient to "reply with a Y, then exit the text message and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link into your Safari browser and open it."

The producer was, in fact, expecting a package at the time, and was notified by the legitimate sender that it was delayed.

But that text message from a strange international number had nothing to do with the actual package or the delay.

Scammers know many of us are waiting for packages this holiday season. CBS News Chicago talked to an expert about why nobody should click bogus links like the ones in that text message.

"One of the big frauds we're seeing out there is you getting the text message saying that, 'We're attempting a delivery to your location, so please contact us,' and when you contact them, they want you to give them your name, your address, your credit card numbers, et cetera. It's all a scam," said "Professor Fraud" William Kresse of Governors State University. "So be careful about those kind of frauds. We're seeing a big uptick in that. We're seeing a big uptick of them contacting you via text message. Text message is really becoming the portal for fraud."

The U.S. Postal Service and other shippers may offer text updates—but only for those who personally signed up for them.