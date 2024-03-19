Owner of suburban Chicago massage business faces battery charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Naperville massage business is facing charges after a client accused him of battery.

Austin Arianoutsos of YangRising was arrested Friday.

He's charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct following an investigation from January in which he allegedly made unwanted contact of a sexual nature with a client.

He's also charged with practicing massage therapy without a license.

The Department of Professional Regulation took it away after it said Arianoutsos was previously caught up in a similar situation.