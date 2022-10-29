Watch CBS News
Owner struck in calf after multiple shots fired at Bridgeview bar

CHICAGO (CBS) –Bridgeview Police are investigating after nine shots were fired at a bar Friday just before midnight.

The shooting happened at the Xs and Os bar, located at 7801 West 79th Street around 11:45 p.m.

Police said a man along with his girlfriend walked into the bar with their own liquor to which the bar owner told them to remove it back to their car.

The couple was said to have an attitude with the request and were asked to leave.  That's when the man pulled a weapon after he left and fired two shots, then fired 7 more as he fled – striking the bar owner in the right calf.

No one is in custody.

police are investigating.

