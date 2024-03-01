Three-run shot by Owen Caissie helps Cubs beat White Sox in Cactus League play

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech struck out five Cubs in two innings of his spring debut.

But the White Sox did not win the Cactus League crosstown game Friday.

The White Sox scored four in the top of the fifth – making the score 6-2. But in the bottom of the fifth, Owen Caissie put the Cubs in front with a three-run shot.

The Cubs never looked back, and they won 10-6.

Justin Steele pitched three innings in his spring debut for the Cubs Friday. He allowed two earned runs on a pair of hits, and struck out two.