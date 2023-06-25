Overnight storms leaves damage behind in western suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong storms have caused some serious damage in the West suburbs.
In Cicero, a tree snapped in half causing damage to multiple homes and cars on 28th Street near Austin Boulevard.
Heavy rain also flooded ramps to the Stevenson Expressway – leaving some drivers stuck in the ponding water.
Drivers are advised to be careful as some areas that typically experience flooding could still have some water on the road.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.