Overnight robberies reported across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another string of armed robberies were reported overnight, including two in the city's West Side.
Chicago police said a 28-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint near Adams and Halsted just before 1 a.m.
Minutes later, a 24-year-old man was robbed near Western and Monroe.
In both robberies, the victims were walking on the sidewalk and targeted by a group of people in a white sedan.
Around 4 a.m., a tow truck driver was robbed in Kenwood just before 4 a.m.
Chicago police said the driver was parked on the 5000 block of South Lake Park Avenue, in front of Kenwood Academy High School, when he was approached by a group of armed men who stole his belongings.
No arrests have been made.
