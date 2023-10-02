Overnight robberies reported across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another string of armed robberies were reported overnight, including two in the city's West Side.

Chicago police said a 28-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint near Adams and Halsted just before 1 a.m.

Minutes later, a 24-year-old man was robbed near Western and Monroe.

In both robberies, the victims were walking on the sidewalk and targeted by a group of people in a white sedan.

Around 4 a.m., a tow truck driver was robbed in Kenwood just before 4 a.m.

Chicago police said the driver was parked on the 5000 block of South Lake Park Avenue, in front of Kenwood Academy High School, when he was approached by a group of armed men who stole his belongings.

No arrests have been made.