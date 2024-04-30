Chance of overnight rain, wind gusts near Chicago before another sunny day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a pretty day on Tuesday, a few light showers are possible overnight.

Then, warm sunshine is expected to return tomorrow before wetter weather coming Thursday and into early Friday.

Warm sunshine was a pleasant sight in the Chicago area on Tuesday, and it returns in your forecast on Wednesday. But overnight tonight, a storm system producing severe weather in Iowa will try to send some light rain our way.

Look for mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures locally overnight. The rain heading to the Chicago area from the west will weaken significantly upon arrival, leading to just a few isolated rain showers. Many communities will remain dry. With that said, the decaying showers may produce very gusty winds during the overnight hours, potentially reaching 40 to 50 mph briefly in western suburbs.

Rain is expected to clear by sunrise Wednesday, with warm sunshine returning.

We are tracking another storm headed our way Thursday, leading to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially late. Rain looks to clear the area by mid-morning Friday, with most areas receiving about half an inch of rain in the garden.