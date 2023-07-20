Watch CBS News
Hammond City Council considering overnight gas station ordinance

City Council to consider overnight ordinance for gas stations in Hammond, Indiana
City Council to consider overnight ordinance for gas stations in Hammond, Indiana 00:33

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- A controversial debate continues this afternoon over closing some northwest Indiana gas stations during the overnight hours.

Right now, the Hammond City Council is considering an ordinance that would require all gas stations to shut down between midnight and 5 a.m.

Supporters - including the mayor - say it will help stop violent crime but gas station owners we talked to say they get a lot of business during those hours.

Council members will again discuss the plan at 4 p.m. 

A potential vote can come next week.

