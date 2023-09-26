Over 4,000 more young people employed through One Summer Chicago this year than last

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The One Summer Chicago program employed more people this year than last, the Mayor's office announced this week.

In 2023, more than 24,000 young people were employed through the program – an increase of 19 percent, or more than 4,000 - from last year.

The program is a partnership between the Mayor's office, the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, the Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Park District, the Chicago Housing Authority, the Chicago Transit Authority, City College of Chicago, and community and corporate partners.

It offers employment and internships to those between the ages of 14 and 24.

"The data from this summer is an encouraging start and a tremendous step forward for youth in our city," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a news release. "My administration is committed to investing in our young people, and I am pleased that we were able to reach over 24,000 of them in the first few months of my administration. In the years ahead, we will continue bringing together our City partners, business partners, community organizations, faith, labor and all other stakeholders to significantly expand these programs to create pathways for our young people to thrive, during the summer and beyond."

There are three interconnected programs that make up One Summer Chicago.

The Chicago Youth Service Corps employs people ages 16 to 24 year-round through programming focused on both leadership development and civic engagement. Chicagobility employs 14- and 15-year-olds through project-based learning and skill-building. The Summer Youth Chicago Employment Program employs people ages 16 to 24 through job placement or training programs geared toward developing career pathways.