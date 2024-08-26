Outbound side of Western CTA Brown Line station closed for renovation project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Brown Line riders may need to plan a little extra time for their commutes for the next several weeks.

Outbound trains to Kimball will not be stopping at the busy Western Avenue stop, at Western and Leland avenues in Lincoln Square, as crews begin a $20 million renovation project, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

The service change began this past Friday, and will continue until at least Friday, Sept. 20.

Inbound trains toward the Loop are still stopping at the Western station.

Anyone who would normally to get off a Kimball-bound train at Western should instead get off at Rockwell and double back on a Loop-bound train.

Anyone looking to get on a Kimball-bound train at Western should instead get on a Loop-bound train at the Western station, and then get off at Damen and double back.

Chicago Transit Authority

The renovation project at the station will, among other things, involve new ADA-accessible doors at the main Western Avenue entrance. Crews are also working on track structure painting, platform repairs, and roof replacement.

Also planned are a new bus boarding island and canopy structure for those who use the bus turnaround outside the station. Sidewalks will also be replaced on Western Avenue in front of the station, and lighting will be upgraded in the walkway between the station and Lincoln Avenue.

The upgraded interior will also feature new accent lighting to highlight a piece of the Berlin Wall on display in the station, which is located in a historically German American neighborhood. Floors and interior walls will be refinished, and elevator cabs and stair treads and risers will be replaced, the CTA said.

In addition to changes like the one now in progress for train commuters, temporary bus stop relocations are also to be expected.

The Western Brown Line station provided 700,000 rides in 2023, and connects to the No. 11 Lincoln, 49 Western, 49B North Western, X49 Western express, and 81 Lawrence bus routes, the CTA noted.

The Western station first opened in the early 20th century as an original stop for the Ravenswood Branch—the old name for the Brown Line. It was rebuilt in 1920, and was renovated thoroughly between 1979 and 1981 for accessibility for those with disabilities, the CTA said.