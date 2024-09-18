Watch CBS News
Outbound lanes shut down on Dan Ryan Expressway at 91st Street in Chicago after crash

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash shut down outbound lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday morning. 

All lanes are blocked at 91st Street according to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management. 

A truck flipped on its side and is blocking all lanes. Around 12:25 p.m., cleanup crews were using small bulldozers to remove debris from the crash. 

There are two tow trucks working to get into position to remove the flipped over truck. 

Cars are at a standstill reaching back nearly 50 blocks to 47the Street and inbound traffic is also building due to gaper delay approaching the accident scene. 

screenshot-2024-09-18-123108.png

Police have not released further details. 

This is a developing story. 

