'Our Changing World' at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's your last chance to see the award-winning exhibit on our weather and climate, how they are linked, and what that means for the future.

It's an interactive experience exploring the impact of climate change on human and animal communities around the globe. It also explores possible solutions.

"Our Changing World" closes today, so stop by the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.