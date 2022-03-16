Otter pups explore new habitat at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A litter of four-month-old otter pups were recorded on video as they explored their habitat for the first time at Brookfield Zoo.

The Asian small-clawed otter pups – Otto, Otis, Wishes, Hermione, Sachiko, and Olivia – live in a habitat in the Tropic World: Asia center of the zoo. They are still working on their swimming skills. Check them out in action.

As the pups' swimming skills improve, they will spend more time on exhibit.

Until then, Brookfield Zoo will show updates with the pups and their parents – Pearl and Adhi – on its social media channels.