Watch CBS News

Otter pups explore new habitat at Brookfield Zoo

/ CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo otter pups explore new habitat 00:45

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A litter of four-month-old otter pups were recorded on video as they explored their habitat for the first time at Brookfield Zoo.

The Asian small-clawed otter pups – Otto, Otis, Wishes, Hermione, Sachiko, and Olivia – live in a habitat in the Tropic World: Asia center of the zoo. They are still working on their swimming skills. Check them out in action.

As the pups' swimming skills improve, they will spend more time on exhibit.

Until then, Brookfield Zoo will show updates with the pups and their parents – Pearl and Adhi – on its social media channels.

First published on March 15, 2022 / 8:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.