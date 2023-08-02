Watch CBS News
Crash blocks westbound lanes of I-80 near Ottawa

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in LaSalle County was causing a major backup Wednesday afternoon.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Route 71 in Ottawa. 

Two SUVs and one pickup truck had been damaged in the crash and were being towed away as both westbound lanes were blocked, with traffic getting by on the shoulder as of about 3:10 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, or how long the westbound lanes would be blocked.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 3:15 PM

