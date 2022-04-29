Oswego police release photos of men who may be connected to disappearance of missing man Eddie Gardner

OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oswego have released surveillance pictures of two men who may be connected to the disappearance of a 22-year-old man.

The pictures are not very clear, but the men were in a rented 2021 white Dodge Charger that were last seen in at 120th and Halsted streets in the West Pullman neighborhood on March 28.

The car had been rented by Eddie Gardner, 22, who has been missing since March 8. Gardner's family believes he was active, and still driving the Dodge Charger he rented from Hertz in Bolingbrook, until March 13. His sister, Jessica, went into his phone log and said March 13 was the last time his phone was used.

She then went into Gardner's Waze app and saw the navigation history. That history put Gardner's last known location at 131st Street and St. Lawrence Avenue on Chicago's Far South Side.

Johnson-Gardner said she filed a missing persons report in Oswego, where he used to live with her, and began emailing Hertz.

Then, Eddie Gardner's renter Dodge Charger turned up in Hammond, Indiana – involved in a March 29 hit-and-run.

Last week, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov asked Oswego Deputy police Chief Brad Delphey if he believes Eddie Gardner is the victim of foul play.

"We're very concerned," Delphey said. "There's just a point where his pattern of normal behavior stopped."

Johnson-Gardner said police told her Hertz declaring the car stolen would help. But a Hertz spokesperson told her police need to submit a formal request.

Delphey initially said said Bolingbrook police would be in charge of doing so. But an Oswego police spokesperson told Kozlov that that based on the information she shared with them, they would reach out to Hertz and Bolingbrook police.

Gardner's mom said Oswego's police chief told her he plans to submit the evidence they collected from the Charger to the Illinois State Crime Lab.

Anyone with information on the men in the photos released Friday, or Gardner, is asked to call Oswego police at (630) 551-7300. Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers (630) 553-5999.