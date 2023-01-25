Watch CBS News
Oswego High School student charged after making 'perceived threat of violence'

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A student is under arrest after Oswego police headed off a possible threat at Oswego High School.

A discovery on Tuesday prompted the investigation at the school in the southwest suburbs.

A student had created a targeted list of names.

Oswego police took the 16-year-old boy into custody and charged him with felony disorderly conduct.

Police say right now there is no threat to the school or the community.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

