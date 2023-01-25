Oswego High School student charged after making 'perceived threat of violence'

OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) -- A student is under arrest after Oswego police headed off a possible threat at Oswego High School.

A discovery on Tuesday prompted the investigation at the school in the southwest suburbs.

A student had created a targeted list of names.

Oswego police took the 16-year-old boy into custody and charged him with felony disorderly conduct.

Police say right now there is no threat to the school or the community.