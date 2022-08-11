Oswego boy receives special welcome home after undergoing treatment for rare disease
OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) -- It can be scary to be a kid undergoing medical treatment for a rare disease. And even worse when you have to leave your home to do it.
The community of Oswego wanted to make sure Cullen and his family got a big welcome home celebration.
Officer Watson led Cullen home with lights and sirens down his block - with neighbors, friends, and family lining the street with signs and balloons.
Cullen had been out of the country receiving a new treatment for progressive disease.
The police department said they were honored to escort his family home.
