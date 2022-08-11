Watch CBS News
Local News

Oswego boy receives special welcome home after undergoing treatment for rare disease

/ CBS Chicago

Oswego boy, family receive special welcome home
Oswego boy, family receive special welcome home 00:30

OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) -- It can be scary to be a kid undergoing medical treatment for a rare disease. And even worse when you have to leave your home to do it.

The community of Oswego wanted to make sure Cullen and his family got a big welcome home celebration.

Officer Watson led Cullen home with lights and sirens down his block - with neighbors, friends, and family lining the street with signs and balloons.

Cullen had been out of the country receiving a new treatment for progressive disease.

The police department said they were honored to escort his family home.   

First published on August 11, 2022 / 6:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.