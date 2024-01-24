Watch CBS News
Large fire, water main break lead to boil order in west Chicago suburb

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A large fire and a water main break led to officials in west suburban Oswego instituting a boil order for residents.

The fire near Main Street and Judson and the water break combined to cause very low water pressure at some homes and businesses in the area.

The village told residents to boil any water they needed to consume for at least 24 hours starting Wednesday. The affected area runs from Main Street south to Route 71, Wilson Place to the north, and Forest Avenue to the east.

The village did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.

