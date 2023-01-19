Watch CBS News
OSHA fines Waukegan Amazon facility $60,000 for safety violations

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amazon warehouse in Waukegan is being cited by the federal government for several safety violations.

Investigators from the Operational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found that workers here were at high risk for injury, especially to their lower back.

That's because they were required to lift heavy items and hold awkward postures for long hours. Two other facilities were also cited in Florida and New York.

 Amazon's penalty: a little more than $60,000.

