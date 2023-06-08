Watch CBS News
Local News

OSHA fines Oswego contractor 7th time for safety violations

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

OSHA fines Oswego contractor 7th time for safety violations
OSHA fines Oswego contractor 7th time for safety violations 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) – Federal safety inspectors fined an Oswego contractor a seventh time since 2015 for failing to protect employees from dangerous situations.

This time, OSHA inspectors said United Custom Homes did not provide fall protection equipment. OSHA said they observed carpenters working high elevations framing new townhomes in Orland Park without proper safety equipment.

They said falls are the leading cause of death in the construction industry. The company has more than $81,000 in unpaid OSHA penalties.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.