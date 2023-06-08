OSHA fines Oswego contractor 7th time for safety violations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Federal safety inspectors fined an Oswego contractor a seventh time since 2015 for failing to protect employees from dangerous situations.

This time, OSHA inspectors said United Custom Homes did not provide fall protection equipment. OSHA said they observed carpenters working high elevations framing new townhomes in Orland Park without proper safety equipment.

They said falls are the leading cause of death in the construction industry. The company has more than $81,000 in unpaid OSHA penalties.