Watch CBS News
Local News

OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions
OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a bitter rebuke for a sweet-toothed company based in the Chicago area.

Federal officials are citing the candy maker Ferrara for multiple safety violations. The company makes popular sweets like Laffy Taffy's and Black Forest Gummy Bears, among other candy favorites.

The company has a long history safety violations, according to OSHA. Federal investigators visited the factory in west suburban Bellwood, after a complaint about unsafe conditions.

The federal agency said Ferrara put workers at risk of amputation because of unsafe procedures when servicing equipment. OSHA recommends that the company pay a $200,000 fine. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.