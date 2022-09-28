OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a bitter rebuke for a sweet-toothed company based in the Chicago area.

Federal officials are citing the candy maker Ferrara for multiple safety violations. The company makes popular sweets like Laffy Taffy's and Black Forest Gummy Bears, among other candy favorites.

The company has a long history safety violations, according to OSHA. Federal investigators visited the factory in west suburban Bellwood, after a complaint about unsafe conditions.

The federal agency said Ferrara put workers at risk of amputation because of unsafe procedures when servicing equipment. OSHA recommends that the company pay a $200,000 fine.