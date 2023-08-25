Oscar Mayer giving away free hot dog straws on website
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Oscar Mayer is out with an unconventional new product for the hotdog lovers.
They are offering what is called, the hot dog straw.
It's not actually a hot dog, but a "food-safe soft silicone."
The Chicago-founded company got the idea after a viral video from last year showed a man at Yankee Stadium using a hot dog to drink a beer.
The straws are available for free on the Oscar Mayer website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.