Watch CBS News
Local News

Men invade school bus, hurl slurs and terrorize Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus dropping off students from an Orthodox Jewish school in West Rogers Park was invaded by four men who hurled slurs and performed the heil Hitler salute, a human rights organization said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the school bus was dropping off students at an unspecified location in Chicago when the four men jumped, according to The Simon Wiesenthal Center. The men began hurling anti-Semitic slurs and throwing up the Hitler salute at the terrorized children, the organization said.

The bus driver was ultimately able to force the four men off the bus, the organization said.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center said it has been in close contact with Chicago Police and the parents of the children who were terrorized.

"The Simon Wiesenthal Center is urging anyone with information about the anti-Semitic incident to contact the Chicago PD or the Midwest offices of the Simon Wiesenthal Center," Alison Pure Slovin, SWC Midwest Director, said in a news release. "This shocking incident took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed almost all synagogues across Germany in 1938. Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived through those horrors."

The Simon Wiesenthal Center noted that the Chicago Commission on Human Relations has reported hate crimes against Jews are up 75 percent in Chicago.

Further details from police on the incident were not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 2:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.