Men invade school bus, hurl slurs and terrorize Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus dropping off students from an Orthodox Jewish school in West Rogers Park was invaded by four men who hurled slurs and performed the heil Hitler salute, a human rights organization said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the school bus was dropping off students at an unspecified location in Chicago when the four men jumped, according to The Simon Wiesenthal Center. The men began hurling anti-Semitic slurs and throwing up the Hitler salute at the terrorized children, the organization said.

The bus driver was ultimately able to force the four men off the bus, the organization said.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center said it has been in close contact with Chicago Police and the parents of the children who were terrorized.

"The Simon Wiesenthal Center is urging anyone with information about the anti-Semitic incident to contact the Chicago PD or the Midwest offices of the Simon Wiesenthal Center," Alison Pure Slovin, SWC Midwest Director, said in a news release. "This shocking incident took place on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi pogrom that destroyed almost all synagogues across Germany in 1938. Many members of the Jewish community have family who lived through those horrors."

The Simon Wiesenthal Center noted that the Chicago Commission on Human Relations has reported hate crimes against Jews are up 75 percent in Chicago.

Further details from police on the incident were not immediately available.