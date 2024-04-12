Former suburban Chicago police sergeant accused of impersonating deputy chief online

CHICAGO (CBS) – A retired Orland Park police sergeant is facing charges after a monthslong investigation.

Ken Kovac faces disorderly conduct and impersonation charges after allegedly creating fake Facebook accounts to impersonate and defame a current deputy chief.

Orland Park police accused Kovac of misusing photos of the deputy chief for the fake accounts and posted comments on village social media accounts and solicited friend requests from village employees and other people.

Kovac served the Orland Park Police Department from 1998 until he retired in 2019 and is employed by another government agency, the village said. He voluntarily surrendered to authorities on April 7.