Orland Park taking applications for new officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for a job protecting the public?

The Orland Park Police Department may be looking for you. The department is now taking applications for officers. You can find one at the Orland Park police station or online.

Starting pay is $82,000 a year or more depending on your experience. Applicants must be at least 21 and under 35 with some college credit or active duty military experience.

The deadline to apply is June 19.

The Orland Park Police Department is accepting applications for police officers! Apply online, by mail or in-person to be eligible for testing. Find out more at https://t.co/rSv8dVtMzr #orlandpark #police #testing pic.twitter.com/0Sa5rxZGhv — Orland Park Police Dept (@OrlandParkpd) April 28, 2023