Search on for Orland Park man accused of soliciting sex from detective posing as 15-year-old

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's office was asking for help Tuesday night in finding a man accused of soliciting sex from what he thought was a minor.

Police said over the past several weeks, Connor Smith, 32, had been communicating with an undercover detective posing as a girl under the age of 15. Smith sent what he thought was the 15-year-old sexually explicit photos and videos of himself – then made arrangements to meet her for a sexual encounter, Sheriff's police said.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, Smith drove to meet the girl for the sexual encounter, police said. When he arrived at the unspecified location, detectives moved in to apprehend him, police said.

But Smith escaped and drove off, police said.

Smith is now under a nationwide arrest warrant for traveling to meet a minor, grooming, and disseminating harmful material – all felonies, prosecutors said. The bond on the warrant is $1 million.

Smith had indicated he would surrender himself on the warrant – but he has not done so, police said.

Anyone who sees Smith should not approach him, but should call police.