33 years after a drunk driver killed an Orland Park mom, her legacy lives on

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Almost 40 people die in a drunk driving crash every single day. An Orland Park family knows that statistic well.

The 33rd anniversary of the day their mother was killed by a drunk driver is next month. CBS 2's Lauren Victory shared a message from the victim's five children ahead of Memorial Day weekend celebrations.

Deron Wlodarski lives in the same home that's smashed to pieces in photos he has from June of 1990.

"They estimate a speed of 55 miles per hour," he said.

The Orland Park house sits on a T-intersection, a straight shot for a drunk driver.

"He thought he was on a different road and he crashed through our house," said Marcc, Wlodarski's son.

Victory: "So he didn't even lose control, he just never stopped driving?"

Deron: "Right."

Old CBS 2 footage shows everything boarded up. More than 30 years later, the outside looks a little different but inside, "this is the wall where my mom was laying when a drunk driver crashed through the house. Same orientation of the couch, exactly," Marcc said.

Marian Wlodarski, 58, was sleeping when the boozed-up driver barreled through.

"It was a loud noise that woke me up and I came down the hall and I first thought the roof caved in because I saw a lot of dust," Deron said.

Victory: "What did it look like in here?"

Deron: "Like a bomb went off."

The mother of five was pinned under everything.

"It was a scream I still remember from this day forward, a blood-curdling cry for help," Deron said.

Marian died two days later.

CBS 2 coverage at the time turned to the man behind the wheel, William Yunker, who was charged with drunk driving and reckless homicide.

"There really was no time to grieve," said Len Wlodarski, Marian's oldest son.

Len described the whirlwind aftermath: rebuilding the house, attending court dates, and doing interviews. He described his mother to CBS 2 as "just a giving woman."

"It definitely was a very trying time," Len said, recalling the aftermath.

That was especially so for the youngest sibling, Marc, who was only 16 at the time. He said the tragedy left him "lonely" and "depressed."

A few years after her death, a park was dedicated to Marian and her family. The Wlodarski children also honor their mom's legacy by advocating against drunk driving. That includes when her daughter Noreen Murray made a presentation to high schoolers.

"I know it made an impact because many parents came and told me," Noreen said.

"It's a powerful story," Len said.

Len made a difference by speaking to people accused of repeat drunk driving offenses.

"A number of the drivers would come up to us and really thank us," he said.

More recently, some family members started participating in walks for MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"We went from victim to survivors," Noreen said.

All of Wlodarski children said the pain has lessened over the years, but it's still there. Decades of memories with their mother have been missed because of one bad decision.

Victory: "We know that accidents can happen, but how much more did it hurt to know that this was a drunk driver?"

Marc: "Oh much more. You know, if you're drinking too much, you can get a ride home."

It's easier now than ever with rideshares.

"It's something that is 100% preventable but still happening," said daughter Julie Bruns.

Noreen added, "You still hear news stories and they're awful."

That's why this family is opening the vault from the worst night of their lives.

"If one person decides not to drive and drink, she didn't die in vain," Deron said.

They hope others will think twice.

Yunker, the drunk driver, was in the middle of fighting another DUI case when he slammed into the Orland Park house. He was driving on a suspended license too and wound up spending two years behind bars for the fatal crash.

The Wlodarski family said Yunker did show remorse. He died in 2020.