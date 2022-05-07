Watch CBS News
Original Rainbow Cone offering free cone for Mother's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What better way to celebrate your sweet mother this Mother's Day than with a sweet treat. 

The Original Rainbow Cone is giving mothers a free rainbow cone at all of their locations. 

The Original Rainbow cone opened in 1926 and is world-famous for stacking five flavors; chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet.

