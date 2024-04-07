Organ and tissue donors honored with candle-lighting ceremony held by Loyola University Medical Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loyola University Medical Center honored organ and tissue donors with a candle-lighting ceremony on Sunday.

Transplant recipients, their families, and donor families came together at the Loyola Outpatient Center in Maywood.

One woman who received a heart transplant spoke about why this event is so important to her.

"I'm a 22-year survivor," said Jean Batchelor. "I had a heart transplant in 2002, and actually, I celebrated my 22nd year last Saturday. And I was actually transplanted on Easter weekend on Saturday. So this is very special. I wouldn't be here today without the transplant."

Sunday marked the 32nd annual Loyola candle-lighting ceremony.