Suburban Chicago high school placed on soft lockdown after false reports of armed student

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Reports of an armed student led to a soft lockdown at Oak Park River Forest High School Wednesday afternoon.

School officials notified Oak Park police around noon that the high school, in the 200 block of North Scoville Avenue, was placed on lockdown. This came following reports of an unknown student claiming to have a gun and intending to shoot inside the building during the then class period.

Officers responded to the school and remained on standby but were not requested to enter the building, police said. School officials soon deemed it was not a credible safety threat and lifted the lockdown.

Shortly after, officers responded to the high school for a call of shots fired but soon determined that it wasn't a bonafide situation.

Police said there were no perceived threats or dangers in the area.

Lake Street and Scoville Avenue near the school were closed by police as a means to control traffic.