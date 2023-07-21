Expert explains what viewers should take away from Oppenheimer

CHICAGO (CBS) – Oppenheimer hits theaters on Friday.

The film is about the creation of the atomic bomb which may have never happened if not for a monumental moment at our own University of Chicago.

In 1942, scientists at the university were able to achieve the first sustained nuclear reaction by humans.

They actually did this underneath the stands of the football field.

We spoke to an astrophysicist at UChicago about what he hopes viewers take away from the film.

"Some of the really terrible things that happened to him as a scientist are a lesson for what's happening now," said Don Lamb.

"Whether we really are better off denying science, and denying the truth of what scientists are trying to tell us or not. And also, help you take away that how the nuclear weapons were reigned in happened because of people like each one of you coming together and speaking out and making that happen.'