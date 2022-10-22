Watch CBS News
Local News

Operation Warm and Chicago Housing Authority providing thousands of coats at UIC Forum

/ CBS Chicago

Operation Warm and CHA giving away thousands of coats
Operation Warm and CHA giving away thousands of coats 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) – It may be warm this weekend, but the heat isn't sticking around. One group is thinking ahead toward the winter.

Thousands of Chicagoans are getting new winter coats thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm.

The group is working with the Chicago Housing Authority to give away 5,000 coats to children and families living in public housing.

The giveaway is happening Saturday until 2 p.m. at the UIC forum near Roosevelt and Halsted.

Pre-registration was required.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.