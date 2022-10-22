Operation Warm and Chicago Housing Authority providing thousands of coats at UIC Forum

Operation Warm and CHA giving away thousands of coats

Operation Warm and CHA giving away thousands of coats

CHICAGO (CBS) – It may be warm this weekend, but the heat isn't sticking around. One group is thinking ahead toward the winter.

Thousands of Chicagoans are getting new winter coats thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm.

The group is working with the Chicago Housing Authority to give away 5,000 coats to children and families living in public housing.

The giveaway is happening Saturday until 2 p.m. at the UIC forum near Roosevelt and Halsted.

Pre-registration was required.