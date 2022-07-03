Operation Dry Water to target boating under the influence in Indiana during holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Better not "drink and boat" in Indiana this weekend or you could get in big trouble.

The state and the United States Coast Guard are targeting boating under the influence.

Operation Dry Water runs through Monday. There will be an increase in patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints, and it's not just boat operators who need to stay sober. Passengers need to stay alert as well.

Experts remind that everyone on the boat needs to wear a life jacket in and around the water.

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.