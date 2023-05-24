Naperville opera singer recounts surviving lightning strike in Florida

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A professional opera singer from Naperville was struck by lightning while vacationing in Florida.

He survived and shared his story only with CBS 2's Charlie De Mar.

Josh Wheeker said his heart stopped for nearly 10 minutes. He spent about two weeks in various hospitals and still has some lingering injuries, but he said he is just grateful to be alive.

"I caught this little dinky, I think it was a blue runner," he said. "We were walking back and talking about that and it was like someone turned off a switch."

Wheeker might have caught the smallest fish of the trip, but he certainly has the biggest fishing tale of them all.

"The fishing rod disintegrated and I had two third-degree burns on my chest and my abdomen," he said.

Wheeker was struck by lightning last month in Panama City, Florida.

"My heart stopped for nine-and-a-half minutes," he said.

His father and brother, both medical professionals, immediately performed CPR on the pier until paramedics arrived.

In the U.S., more than 225 people have died from lightning strikes since 2013.

"I just can't believe how fortunate I am," Wheeker said.

His wife Tara said, "He was pretty unresponsive and wouldn't squeeze my hand."

She was by his side in the hospital. Wheeker was intubated and unconscious for days.

"Everyone's deepest fear that you never think it will happen," Tara said.

Wheeker has also experienced lingering physical effects from the strike.

"Memory loss, I am mostly deaf in my right ear, blurred vision in my right eye," he said.

Wheeker, a professional opera singer, said he is concerned that his lasting injuries may impact his career.

"It's pretty crucial that I be able hear the orchestra in the pit," he said. "It's certainly a concern of mine when I sing."

But most importantly, he's back home, where the role of dad takes center stage.

Wheeker said he has a number of follow-up appointments to try and improve his hearing, but he said he owes his brother and dad everything for jumping into action right away.