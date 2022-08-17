Opening statements begin Wednesday in Chicago trial against R. Kelly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Opening statements to begin in the Chicago trial of R&B star R. Kelly Wednesday. It follows jury selection which wrapped up Tuesday.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported from outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

In all, jury selection took two days with a judge swearing in the jury Tuesday evening. There are now 12 jurors and six alternates.

As for opening statements, federal prosecutors said they would need approximately one hour -- while Kelly's defense team said they will need about 45 minutes.

Attorneys for Kelly's former business manager and another associate who is being tried alongside him said they need about an hour total.

Kelly is facing a 13-count federal indictment including child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

Federal prosecutors say he and his associates conspired to rig his child pornography trial in cook county in 2008.

They are accused of bribing or otherwise intimidating witnesses including a teenage girl whom he allegedly sexually assaulted on videotape. Kelly was acquitted at that trial.

This time around, that teenage girl who is now in her 30s is expected to be the star witness -- testifying that those denials in 2008 were a lie and that she did have sex with Kelly as a minor.

We'll keep you updated on court proceedings throughout the day.