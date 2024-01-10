WOW, an online tool helps Illinoisans get back unclaimed wages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The feds have recovered more than $5 million in back wages owed to workers in Illinois, but a large portion of that money remains unclaimed.
Now the U.S. Department of Labor has a new online search tool.
It's called WOW -- Workers Owed Wages.
Click on the link so you can see if you're one of the 7,000 Illinois workers owed money.
