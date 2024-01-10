Watch CBS News
Local News

WOW, an online tool helps Illinoisans get back unclaimed wages

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

WOW, an online tool helps Illinoisans get back unclaimed wages
WOW, an online tool helps Illinoisans get back unclaimed wages 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The feds have recovered more than $5 million in back wages owed to workers in Illinois, but a large portion of that money remains unclaimed.

Now the U.S. Department of Labor has a new online search tool.

It's called WOW -- Workers Owed Wages.

Click on the link so you can see if you're one of the 7,000 Illinois workers owed money.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 4:34 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.