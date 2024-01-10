Online Illinois Lottery player wins over $600K with Fast Play game

CHICAGO (CBS) – An online Illinois Lottery player got their week off to a good start with a big win.

The player won $607,328 with the "Illinois Super Jackpot" Fast Play game on Monday just after midnight, according to lottery officials.

Illinois Lottery

The $20 progressive Fast Play game starts at $50,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

Illinois Super Jackpot is one of over 25 Fast Play games that can be purchased in-store, or online through the Illinois Lottery website or app.