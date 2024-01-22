Watch CBS News
One young man killed, one wounded in South Side Chicago shooting

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two young men were shot, and one of them was killed, in the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood late Monday.

At 5:07 p.m., the victims – ages 18 and 27 – were on the sidewalk in the 9400 block of South Throop Street when at least one person came up and shot them both, police said.

The younger man was struck in the head, neck, and leg, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

The older man was shot in the foot and was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area 2 detectives are investigating.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 8:19 PM CST

