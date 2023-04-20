City launches annual youth summer programming initiatives

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the end of the school year less than two months away, city leaders are looking to help keep Chicago's youth busy during summer break.

Now through June 2, Chicagoans between the ages of 14 and 24 can apply for summer job and internship opportunities through the One Summer Chicago program.

"We are giving industry leaders the chance to hire young people, and invest in the future of their workforce. This is a citywide collaborative that allows every young person to explore opportunities at city departments, and city sister agencies," said Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze.

The Chicago Park District also is offering lifeguard training, and jobs at city parks; and Park District summer programs – such as camps, sports leagues, and more – will be available for online registration beginning May 1.

And Chicago Public Schools students can sign up for a variety of academic, enrichment, and athletic programs to keep busy during the summer; including preschool preview programs, Freshmen Connection for incoming 9th graders, and alumni success initiatives for new and recent graduates and their families. Students from preschool through graduating-seniors can begin signing up for CPS summer programs by visiting the CPS summer programs website.