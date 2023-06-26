'One Summer Chicago' plan promises jobs for young people, but does it deliver?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He said it was a top priority on the campaign trail, and about six weeks into office, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is officially unveiling the city's youth summer jobs plan.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from City Hall on how this year's plan is going to be different.

Mayor Johnson said they've created at least 2,000 jobs since last year, but they're still well below the jobs levels seen before the pandemic.

Chaotic, late-night, so-called "teen takeovers" have renewed concerns about violence this summer. And Mayor Brandon Johnson has long said employment is the answer.

"There is a tremendous demand there. So when people speak ill of our young people, that's why I defend them because they want opportunities," Johnson said.

Unveiling his "One Summer Chicago" plan, Chicago's largest city-managed youth summer employment program. But to be clear, the programs are not new.

The city says in 2023, One Summer Chicago anticipates employing close to 24,000 young people across the city.

While that's up from last year's close to 21,000 jobs, it doesn't come close to the youth employment stats in 2019, when the city offered kids more than 31,000 jobs.

"So we are talking about a couple thousand more than last summer."

Jen Johnson, Deputy Mayor of Education, Youth & Human Services pointed out that they've only been working on this since Mayor Johnson's inauguration last month, and blamed hiring procedures of different corporations.

"There are processes that need to be followed rules that need to be followed. So I expect to see ongoing growth and then we're going to try to look and see what we can to revamp those system and processes," said Jen Johnson.

Johnson repeatedly called it an "all hands on deck approach" with many stakeholders pitching in. Departments in City Hall will be taking on interns. The Chicago Police Department will also be filling about 76 jobs.

Even the Chicago Cubs are opening up a pipeline to jobs though their concessions partner.

"With these jobs that are non-traditional hours work on the weekends traditionally at night, we also ways have a need for talent," said Julian Green from the Chicago Cubs.

Monday was day one of orientation. To date, the city said the program has met 80% of its hiring goal.

Coming up at 6:00, we're asking how much of an impact does summer employment really has on potential summer violence?