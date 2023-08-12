Watch CBS News
One Summer Chicago hosting mural unveiling, back-to-school bash on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What started as a summer project is getting its big reveal.

Teens from One Summer Chicago will unveil a new mural on the city's South Side Saturday.

The mural will stretch 80 feet across the Brightpoint office in West Englewood near Marshfield and 60th Street.

The mural was created over the course of three weeks by area teens and local artists.

It will be revealed at 2 p.m. followed by a back-to-school-bash.

