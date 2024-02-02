One-stop-shopping and information for Chicago small business owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free advice and that's not all.

On Friday, hundreds of small business owners in Chicago got critical help at no cost inside the first-of-its-kind business fair.

It happened at the Southwest Side Small Business Fair at the Arturo Velaquez Institute in Little Village.

"We often see that a lot of these events are great and they're done, a lot of the times, downtown. We're like, let's bring it to the district. Let's bring it here to the Southwest side."

Cook County Commissioner Alma Anaya said it's targeted to minority business owners who struggled during the pandemic and now.

"We want to make sure that folks have a one-stop shop to get all of the resources in one area."

Commissioner Anaya said workshops like 'How to Start a Business' that was conducted at the fair will be brought into neighborhoods like Back of the Yards and Englewood.

The fair included free professional headshots, one-on-one personalized business consulting, all-day workshops, and a resource fair.

Commissioner Anaya said the southwest side of Chicago is home to a growing number of small businesses, including mom-and-pop shops. Antonio Nunez owns Nunez Wholesale and sells restaurant supplies.

"Any help that we can get is good for our business. We try to grow-up our business to put it at the next level," he said.

Forty-five government agencies were at the event, ranging from the IRS to the Pilsen Chamber of Commerce.

"The only federal agency that was here is the IRS and what scares me is all they do is taxes. But if they were helping small businesses here in the community, with securing federal contracts, that would be great."

Victor Santana owns the HubClub and helps small businesses secure federal contracts.

"This is an event that helps me with identify sources, resources, and potential contracts for them," Santana said.