First "One Stop Shop" DMV opens in Chicago's Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first-ever "express DMV" opened Monday in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias touted how the new DMV will serve several communities, including Chinatown, Pilsen, Bronzeville, Bridgeport, and the South Loop.

"Our office has made a truly, truly transformational shift to a more focused, professional, and efficient experience, which we're proudly calling a one-stop shop," Giannoulias said.

The new "express DMV" is located at Archer and Canal. It's a walk-in facility, so no appointments are required.

Employees have been cross-trained between driver services and customer service counters, which have been redesigned.

There's also new signage to create a more logical flow.

"For too long, customers have been required to follow an illogical path through the state's DMV facilities. My administration used data to determine the most efficient paths for customers in order to cut down on confusion and save time," Giannoulias said.

The Secretary of State said he wants to implement this model at other DMV facilities in the state.

According to the Secretary of State's office, customers can get the following services:

• Apply for a REAL ID, a new driver's license, or a state ID card.

• Renew a driver's license, state ID or Temporary Visitor Driver's License (TVDL.)

• Order a new license plate using Pick-A-Plate.

• Register or renew their vehicle registration.

• Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

"I'm excited to see customers' reactions at the new look and feel of our DMV facilities. The 'One-Stop-Shop' experience tears down silos, revolutionizing how our facilities serve Illinoisans," Giannoulias said.