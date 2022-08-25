Watch CBS News
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening.

Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets.

One of the combatants took out a weapon and stabbed the other, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery – but his wounds were non-life-threatening, police said.

The weapon was recovered, police said.

There was no indication of anyone in custody.

August 24, 2022

