One person severely injured in fiery crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was seriously injured in a fiery accident on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday evening.

The Fire Department said the accident happened on the southbound Dan Ryan just south of the junction with the Stevenson Expressway, around 2500 South.

A car rear-ended a semi-trailer truck, and the impact was so strong that the vehicles burst into flames.

Photos showed both vehicles appeared to be severely burned.

One person was pulled from the car by the truck driver, and was being treated by first responders in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.

The crash caused major delays on the Dan Ryan.