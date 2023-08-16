Watch CBS News
Local News

One person severely injured in fiery crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was seriously injured in a fiery accident on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday evening.

The Fire Department said the accident happened on the southbound Dan Ryan just south of the junction with the Stevenson Expressway, around 2500 South.

dan-ryan-ax-2.jpg
Chicago Fire Department
dan-ryan-ax-3.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

A car rear-ended a semi-trailer truck, and the impact was so strong that the vehicles burst into flames. 

dan-ryan-crash-0815a.png
CapturedNews

Photos showed both vehicles appeared to be severely burned.

dan-ryan-ax.jpg
Chicago Fire Department

One person was pulled from the car by the truck driver, and was being treated by first responders in serious-to-critical condition, the CFD said.

The crash caused major delays on the Dan Ryan.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 9:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.