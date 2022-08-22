One person killed in Monday morning Kane County car crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – The driver of a vehicle involved in a car crash on Monday in Kane County was killed.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Keslinger Road west of Thryselius Drive in unincorporated Blackberry Township around 7:15 a.m. for a crash with serious injuries, according to a news release.

An initial investigation found the driver of a 2003 Honda HR-V was traveling westbound on Keslinger Road and for an unknown reason crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of traffic. It struck a 2021 Honda Civic which was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Civic was transported to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the HR-V was also taken to Delnor Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they're withholding the names of the drivers pending notification of next of kin, but said no Kaneland students were involved in the crash.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation into the crash. Police were helped at the scene by the Kane County OEM and Elburn Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff's office Investigation Division at 630-444-1103.