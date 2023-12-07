Shop for art and more at the One of a Kind Holiday Show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the biggest shopping events of the year is back open at Merchandise Mart.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us this is your chance to buy one-of-a-kind art in one humongous setting.

Inside the 4-million-square-foot Merchandise Mart, on the 7th floor, you'll find a two-and-a-half block radius of one-of-a-kind artists.

"It's a unique show. It's one of the only indoor shows at this time of year. We get a lot of great energy and great work," said Kathleen Hogan, Director of Sales for One of a Kind show.

This is the 22nd annual One of a Kind Holiday Show and Sale. They have more than 20 categories, anything from fine art to fashion.

Lennard Taylor is a fashion designer from Winnipeg, Canada. He's been coming for six years.

"Honestly, it's one of my favorite shows that I do because the energy of the show is just so remarkable," Taylor said.

When you walk past his booth, you'll find him literally creating art on his clothing.

"Right in my booth, I'm painting over top of the clothing. I'm making something that's memorable for people. And that's what coming to the One of a Kind Show is all about, creating those moments of excellence in your life," Taylor said.

The One-Of-A-Kind holiday show features 550 artists, coming from all over, ranging from Canada to local artists.

"It's a beautiful experience to be here. There's hundreds and hundreds of handmade artists here and I wanted to be a part of it. I mean it's the thing to do in Chicago," said jewelry designer Dana Mitchell.

Dana Mitchell owns a jewelry store located in Downers Grove, but fine jewelry wasn't always her passion.

"I used to be a labor and delivery nurse for 15 years and kind of slowly and organically moved into having my own brick and mortar and online store," Mitchell said.

Hundreds of shoppers filtered the enormous building, looking for the perfect gift for their loved ones.

"I didn't realize this show was as big as it is. And it's busy already. The show has only been open for two hours," said Kaiser Suidan of Next Step Studios & Gallery.

You still have a chance to get your holiday shopping done this weekend at the One of a Kind space.