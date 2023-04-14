One in custody after suspects bail following Dan Ryan chase, traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police say they arrested one person in connection with a murder investigation during a chase and traffic stop in the Greater Grand Crossing community.
Troopers, with the help of air support, first spotted a car wanted in connection with a homicide headed south on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The car exited the expressway, and a trooper tried to pull it over at 71st Street and Vincennes Avenue around 4:25 p.m.
The car stopped, but the suspects took off running, state police said.
One suspect was apprehended, while two others are still on the run.
