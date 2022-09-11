Watch CBS News
One hospitalized after I-294 crash; all southbound lanes closed for investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 294 are closed near mile post 50.5 around 4:15 p.m. Sunday as (Illinois State Police investigate a crash that has left at least one person hospitalized. 

According to ISP, two vehicles crashed on I-294 near mile post 50.5 in Cook County around 2:25 p.m. 

One person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The southbound lanes of I-294 were closed for the investigation, and traffic was being diverted to Lake-Cook Road. 

This is a developing story. 

